Kylie Jenner Terrified To Show Rough Tyga Split & Travis Scott Romance On New Show

Courtesy of NBA

Kylie Jenner is not holding back when it comes to her upcoming reality show ‘Life Of Kylie!’ A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on April 28 that everything from her breakup with Tyga to her new relationship with Travis Scott will be included, and that freaks her out!

OMG! We were already super excited for Kylie Jenner’s new reality show Life Of Kylie to air this summer, but now we literally can’t wait! On April 28, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the gorgeous 19-year-old superstar will be airing all of her dirty laundry on the show!

“Kylie is nervous and anxious to be the star of her own reality show The Life of Kylie, which will indeed include everything in the reality star’s life,”explained the insider. “That includes her dealing with the breakup with Tyga, her dating Travis Scott, how they came to be a couple, and what it’s like for her to be crushing on a new boyfriend.” Wow!

And the boys aren’t the only guest stars, of course her famous fam has to make appearances too! “Kylie is excited to be venturing off on her own but she will also include some of her famous sisters to help with some of the episodes,” the source continued. “She has been busy filming and can’t wait for the premiere date which will be announced soon.” We can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie addressing Tyga and her new romance with Travis on her show? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.