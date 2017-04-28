Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner: Why His Friends Fear Dating Her Is Career Suicide

REX/Shutterstock

Could dating Kylie Jenner be career suicide for Travis Scott? His friends certainly think that’s a strong possibility. HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY reporting that Travis’ besties fear dating Kylie Jenner could ruin his promising rap career. Read on for all the details.

He may not be “All The Way Up” in the rap game, but no doubt, Travis Scott, who turns 25 on Apr. 30, is definitely on his way up! His friends certainly want to see him reach his full potential in hip-hop, but don’t think he will because of his close relationship with Kylie Jenner, 19.

“Many of Travis’ friends in rap are warning him that a relationship with Kylie, or any of the Kardashians for that matter, is career suicide and a big L when it comes to street cred,” a close friend of Travis’ reveals to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Those girls are trouble and they’re only out for fame. Travis is on the come up and needs to solely be focused on his career and music, not Kylie.”

Additionally, our Travis connect tells us that Kylie’s ex Tyga‘s music career fizzled out when he began dating Kylie and would hate to see that happen to Travis. “His boys don’t want him to be like Tyga who’s a has been rapper who’s only famous and in the news because he dated Kylie,” the source explains. “Travis has huge potential and is on the brink of being one of the greats in hip hop and Kylie’s a huge distraction and quite possibly a career-ending girlfriend.”

Travis and Kylie are quite the couple and going strong! So strong, that the wealthy teenager is planning to surprise Travis with the present of a lifetime for his birthday. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kylie wants to make his childhood dream come true by buying him a horse! “She’d love to buy him something that he’d appreciate and something that shows him that she genuinely likes him,” another source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Travis always tells Kylie about his fascination with horses and how he loved them as a child and always wanted one but never had the money. Kylie would love to make his childhood dream come true!”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie could ruin Travis’ rap career?

