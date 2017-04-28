Khloe Kardashian Blasts Haters Of Cuddly Pic With Scott Disick: Kourtney Took It

Courtesy of Twitter

The Internet has always been critical of Scott Disick’s close relationships with Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters, and the haters were at it again when he posted a cuddly pic with Khloe Kardashian on April 28. Well, naturally, Khloe had something to say about it!

On the same day Kourtney Kardashian, 38, returned from her epic girls’ trip to Mexico, Scott Disick, 33, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Khloe Kardashian, 33. In the shot, the 33-year-old cuddles up to her practically-brother-in-law, leaning back on him and grabbing his arm with a big smile on her face. He jokingly captioned the pic, “Side,” since there’s a running joke in the family that Khloe was his side chick when he was with Kourt.

Of course, the comments quickly started flooding in about the nature of this relationship, and it was the same deal when Khloe re-posted it to Twitter with the caption, “The Lord and the lady.” After hundreds of comments asking about how Kourtney would feel about this, Khloe fired back, “Ummm she took the picture. He’s my brother you weirdo.” Well, that’s that!

Although Khloe and Scott didn’t exactly get along throughout the beginning of his romance with Kourtney, they got super close in recent years, and the Kardashians still consider the 33-year-old part of the family, despite he and Kourt’s 2015 breakup. Of course, Scott has three kids with Kourtney, so he’s obviously in the picture often, and a running storyline on this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians involves the possibility of them getting back together. It hasn’t happened yet, though…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Scott and Kourtney’s close relationship?

