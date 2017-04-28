‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Forced To Pay Ex $50K In Divorce Settlement

Courtesy of Bravo

Poor Scheana Shay! As if having her bank account cleared out wasn’t awful enough, now the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star has to reportedly cough up $50,000 in her divorce settlement with ex-husband Mike. Read on for the heartbreaking separation details!

The tough times keep on coming for Scheana Shay, 31. The Vanderpump Rules reality star, who claimed that Michael Shay emptied out their shared bank account and disappeared for a few days back in November 2016, is now being forced to shell out even MORE money on her bitter divorce settlement, according to TMZ. Here’s how the divorced couple are dividing their assets. Scheana reportedly gets to keep the 2016 Ford Explorer with a $49,000 note, the 2009 Nissan, her bank account with $1,000 in it, and a retirement fund worth $31,000.

I stole his hat! #GoDodgers @mikeshaymusic A post shared by Scheana (@scheanamarie) on Jun 4, 2014 at 7:57pm PDT

Meanwhile, the only thing Mike gets to keep is his 2005 GMC Sierra. But don’t feel too bad for him though, since his ex-wife has yet to shell over $50,000 just to even out their assets. If what Scheana said about Mike in the past is true, this case marks the second time that he’s completely screwed her over financial. As we previously told you, the brunette beauty was going around telling all her friends that Mike took ALL the money from her bank account and allegedly used it to buy prescription drugs that he was addicted to at the time.

Not only that, but she said Mike actually fell off the face of the Earth for a few days. That’s when Scheana blocked all their credit cards and began worrying that he fell off the wagon after claiming he’d been sober since January. Later that same month, the couple, who tied the knot in front of cameras at the Hummingbird Ranch in Southern California, publicly announced their separation on November 30. Scheana insisted that they would remain friends…but it doesn’t really look that way now.

