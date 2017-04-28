Jacqueline Di Milia

Ruth B. was ‘shocked’ to be named Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2017 Juno Awards, but we all know the ‘Lost Boy’ singer had it in the bag. Ahead of her new album ‘Safe Haven,’ we talked about going from Vine to the arena stage, why it’s okay to feel your feelings and more.

This conversation with Ruth B., 21, has been edited and condensed for clarity.

I love that you wore a suit to the Juno Awards ceremony! (That’s not a question.)

Thank you! I really wanted to wear something a little different but still very true to me.

“Lost Boy” was inspired by Once Upon A Time. Can you talk about your process writing and recording that?

It happened pretty quickly! It started line by line and eventually all at once. Kind of like a storm — little raindrops that turn into the full thing. The show gave me a little push in the right direction and set my imagination wild.

What was it like to see the song blow up?

It didn’t really ever feel real. I couldn’t (sometimes still can’t) believe that a song I wrote for fun was really changing my life. I always knew the song was special but I didn’t know how far it would go.

You got started on Vine. Are you mourning it now that it’s gone?

I think Vine was so awesome for what it was. You could send your life, gifts, feelings, whatever, in six seconds. I think it had its era and really changed a lot of lives. I’m very thankful for it.

What can fans expect from your upcoming tour?

It will be a learning experience for both of us. I’m really excited to start playing these songs live and hearing what they think. It’ll be very honest and stripped back.

What’s the story behind “If This Is Love?”

It’s all about being a little confused and acknowledging that sometimes, we don’t have the answers. I’ve found in life that any time you admit you don’t have it all figured it out, that’s usually when you start to figure things out. I was confused about love and what it meant.

What do you want fans to take away from Safe Haven?

I hope people connect to the songs and feel a little less lonely. That’s my biggest hope!

What’s your favorite song on the record?

I love them all for many different reasons. My favorite changes every day. Currently I love “World War 3.” It’s so direct and to the point, which I really appreciate. It’s one of the first ones I wrote. Back then, I never thought about being artsy with it. I just wanted you to know what I felt.

Which song was the most difficult to write?

“If By Chance.” I wrote it after seeing an Adele concert. Her show made me feel something I hadn’t felt in a while. I wanted my songs to make someone feel that way.

Which song can you not wait to perform live?

“World War 3!” It’s got a little hip-hop undertone in it, so I think that’ll be really fun. I get to be super impolite for one song.

What’s the weirdest or most unique venue you’ve played?

I’ve played a lot of family living rooms in my day. I remember I hated when I was a little kid and my parents would tell me to sing for one of their friends. One time, there was salad with cinnamon involved. Not good.

Where’s the craziest place you’ve heard one of your songs playing?

Usually the airport. The first time it happened, I didn’t really even realize it. I was signing along to it quietly and then I just stopped in my tracks. It was fun.

Who would you love to collaborate with?

Ed Sheeran! I feel like everyone says that now but he really is a living legend. His music has touched me since +.

What’s next for you?

Tour! And then I’ll start writing again. I’ve been holding off so that I can remember this time as strictly the “safe haven” period of my life. I can’t wait for people to hear the record!

