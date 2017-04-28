Rasheeda Warns Jasmine: If The Baby’s Kirk Frost’s, I’m Not Paying Your Child Support

Image Courtesy of BET

Rasheeda Buckner-Frost has a message for Kirk Frost and Jasmine Washington: if the baby is Kirk’s son, then she’s not paying any child support! She’s done with the baby mama drama, and isn’t going to pay for Kirk’s problems!

Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34, has a plan in place if husband Kirk Frost, 47, turns out to be the father of Jasmine Washington‘s baby. She’s not going to be involved in the baby’s life what soever, and isn’t going to have anything to do with Jasmine, either! “I damn sure ain’t paying no woman (Jasmine),” Rasheeda said on The Real, “Or having no part of no damn child support. You better believe that.”

Whoa! Does this mean that she’s finally going through with divorcing Kirk? If she and Kirk were married when it was revealed that he fathered Jasmine’s baby, then she would definitely have to pay child support as Kirk’s wife. Rasheeda might be hinting that she wants out of this narrative by saying this!

Rasheeda revealed that she was considering divorce after Kirk blamed her for causing him to cheat with Jasmine on the April 24 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Seriously; the nerve of this guy. Her fans are up in arms that she’s still even with him after the disrespect he’s shown her, and rallied on Twitter to support her potential divorce. The drama with Kirk’s alleged love child has been drawn out for far too long, and she still doesn’t even know if it’s his. No wonder she’s so hellbent on not paying child support for cheating husband!

