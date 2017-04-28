Rashad Jennings Worried About NFL Future After ‘DWTS’?: I’ll ‘Fight’ For My Job

Image Courtesy of ABC

Could ‘DWTS’ hurt Rashad Jennings’ chances at making an NFL roster? He told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that there’s always someone ready to take your spot! With the steep competition in the 2017 draft, find out what he really thinks about his NFL career!

Worried, stressed and doubtful are three things you won’t catch Rashad Jennings, 32, saying about the future of his career. He EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife.com that he knows how the game works when it comes to the NFL. “You know what, that’s the beauty of the game,” he said when we asked if he was worried about DWTS conflicting with his football career.

“Growing up, I was that guy, I wanted to be that guy. I wanted to go fight and earn my job in the NFL somewhere,” he recalled. “Every single year there will be someone trying to take your job. That is the nature of it.”

I gotta say, @TheEmmaSlater, you inspire me and most certainly make Motown proud too! I’m so amazed at your ability to bring so much I never knew I had in me out on @DancingABC! #DWTS #TeamShadSquad A post shared by Rashad Jennings (@rashadjennings) on Apr 26, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

As for his feelings about the competition in the draft? — Jennings has no ill will towards any of the incoming rookies who may be vying for his potential spot on a team. “This is a fun time, because I get to watch some kids dream come true,” the free agent said. However, “They have to sustain it.”

Jennings gave us his best advice for the young athletes coming into the league. “There is a difference being an NFL player and a pro,” he said. “NFL players come in and after one or two years, they are done. But, pros last a long time. That is what I hope these draft players figure out quick!” Wow.

Right now, Jennings is a a strong contender on DWTS with his stunning partner, Emma Slater. He’s been wowing the audience and the viewers at home week after week with his impressive dancing skills. Some have even predicted that he may win the competition!

With the NFL season quickly approaching, he may need to run from the ballroom to the turf pretty quickly. Like we said, the running back is a free agent at the moment. So, anyone can have their shot at the former Giants RB.

Jennings was by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2007. He played for the Raiders in 2013, before he moved on to the Giants from 2014-2016.

