Paris Jackson Warns Depressed Teens Not To Watch ‘13 Reasons Why’ After Suicide Attempt

Sometimes art imitates life a little too eerily. Speaking from her own experience with attempted suicide, Paris Jackson explains why depressed or troubled teenagers should stay away from Selena Gomez’s ’13 Reasons Why’ series. Check it out!

Anyone who’s currently binge watching 13 Reasons Why will tell you that it’s a chilling show. Protagonist Hannah Baker, played by the lovely Katherine Langford) captures the essence of almost every high school girl dealing with boys, bullying, and frenemies — all while trying to figure out their own identity. Unfortunately, Paris Jackson, 19, isn’t too impressed by the Netflix series’ honesty and rawness. The star, who tried to take her own life in 2013, claims the show “glamorizes” suicide.

Where do we draw the line between what’s real, and what’s on the television screen? 13 Reasons Why, produced by Selena Gomez, blurs that line for Paris. Now, the daughter to Michael Jackson is warning young teens who may be depressed to STAY AWAY from the show because of its “triggering” factors. “Please only watch this show with caution and keep in mind that it may put you in a dark place,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “If you are struggling please don’t watch it. If you think you can handle it, please by all means check it out.”

Contrary to Paris’ point of view, 13 Reasons Why has made a HUGE splash on Netflix! Fans and celebrities alike can’t stop buzzing about it, including Perrie Edwards who called it “massively disturbing” but the best thing she’s watched in years. “The way they got the message across was amazing, and although I found it massively disturbing, I feel like every person going to school should watch it.” We’d be lying if we said WE weren’t obsessed with Selena’s debut producer project.

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Paris — should troubled teens stay away from the show?

