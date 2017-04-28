‘Orange Is The New Black’: Hacker Steals New Season & Blackmails Netflix

Courtesy of YouTube/Netflix

This is a scary first! A cyber hacker claims to have obtained the entire upcoming fifth season of ‘Orange Is The New Black’ and is blackmailing Netflix or he will release it for free. We’ve got the shocking details.

Things just got very real for Netflix! A computer hacker who calls himself “The Dark Lord” claims to have stolen the entire upcoming fifth season of their female prison dramedy Orange Is The New Black and is demanding a ransom to not drop it ahead of the show’s scheduled June 9 release. The Associated Press released the bombshell news on Apr. 28 and reports that the hacker has even claimed to have uploaded the first episode to an illegal file service already just to prove he’s serious.

Oh man, this is like something out of a movie plot! It’s crazy to think that one person has the ability to hold an entire TV series for ransom. Just think about how hard everyone worked on the show, from the talent to the crew to the execs at Netflix who help create amazing content like this. How insane is it that one person has the ability to just leak the entire show ahead of time if they don’t get money that’s being demanded!

In the ransom note obtained by the AP, the hacker says he has also stolen series from other studios by breaking into a single company. The suspect has threatened to release those programs as well if “modest” ransoms are not paid, even though we don’t know which other shows are included on the hostage list.

“We are aware of the situation,” Netflix confirmed to our sister side Deadline in a statement. “A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved.” The AP says that the FBI and other agencies are investigating the “active situation.”

While the show doesn’t drop for another six weeks, we got a hint at the big drama ahead inside Litchfield Prison as a teaser showed the place going into full riot mode while Taylor Schilling‘s Piper and Laura Prepon‘s Alex try their best to stay out of any of the trouble. Who’d have thought that the fate of the show would end up being more exciting than the program, with OITNB being at the center of a cyber hostage crisis!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the hacker will get caught? Will we start seeing more of these incidents happen?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.