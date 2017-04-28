Click to Skip Ad
Nicki Minaj Laughing Off Nick Cannon’s Nasty Diss About Her Butt — He’s ‘Ridiculous’

Fri, April 28, 2017 7:52pm EDT by 3 Comments
Nicki Minaj
Nick Cannon may have savagely dissed Nicki Minaj on the April 27 episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’ but the ‘Anaconda’ rapper feels he secretly wants to have sex with her! In fact, she’s laughing at his diss about her butt. Get all the details here!

Nicki [Minaj] is laughing at Nick Cannon‘s diss about her butt. She thinks Nick is ridiculous. Nicki has been busy in the studio with her new album and she is already at work writing some new lines to throw shade back at Nick,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Nicki is confident with her body, knows she is sexy and feels like Nick wishes he had a chance with her. He doesn’t. Nicki is determined to have the last laugh and word on Nick Cannon.”

Nick Cannon better watch out — Nicki’s coming for him!

As we previously told you, Nick co-hosted the April 27 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, during which Wendy Williams asked him if he’d ever sleep with his ex, Mariah Carey‘s, longtime enemy, Nicki Minaj. “Is this bubbly booty Nicki or after the booty drop?” he asked. And when she said she meant “after the booty drop,” he said, “Oh nah, I can’t do that then…if she get it fixed, call me then.” Ouch. Fortunately, as our source says, Nicki isn’t hurt by his comments.

HollywoodLifers, how did YOU feel about Nick Cannon dissing Nicki Minaj? Whose side are you on in this feud? Tell us below!

