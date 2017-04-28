Megyn Kelly Interviews Kardashians For 10th Anniversary Special — Except Two

SplashNews/FameFlyNet

Megyn Kelly is starting her career in NBC off in a major way. The Fox News veteran was spotted filming the 10th anniversary ‘KUWTK’ special, and almost every family member is being interviewed together. Well, there’s two holdouts. Any guesses?

This is major. The Kardashians and the Jenners rarely appear together for a group interview, but it looks like Megyn Kelly, 46, got ’em. The newly hired NBC News host was spotted on the set of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on April 28, on happens to be the 10th anniversary of their reality show. That’s right; Megyn’s sitting them down for an introspective on their decade of fame for the premiere of her show in June!

It looks like Megyn’s nailed down nearly the entire family for the special, according to TMZ, except for two significant members: Rob Kardashian, 30, and Caitlyn Jenner, 68. That’s so disappointing! Caitlyn and Rob have been there since the very beginning, in 2007, and they definitely deserve to be interviewed. There’s no information on why they’re not taking part in the special, but we have some guesses.

Rob was on and off the show in recent years because of his struggles with depression and agoraphobia. As we all know, Rob was in a horrible place mentally, staying away from his family and KUWTK while he stayed shut in at his apartment. He gained a significant amount of weight and developed Type 2 diabetes. He’s bounced back and is in a healthy place, both physically and mentally, but it’s understandable if he doesn’t want to be interviewed.

As for Caitlyn, it’s pretty obvious why she wouldn’t be there. Her tell-all memoir, The Secrets go My Life, dropped on April 25, and she goes hard on both ex-wife Kris Jenner, 61, and the time she spent on the show as a “punching bag.” It’s true, Caitlyn wasn’t treated very kindly in front of the cameras! But the book has divided her from the family, to the point that Kris told her she never wanted to speak to her again, she revealed in an interview on Radio Andy.

While we’ll miss those two, there will be interviews with Kris, Kendall, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19, and Kim, 36, Khloe, 32, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, as well as producer and creator Ryan Seacrest! Amazing. There’s no word on if the kiddos, and the Kardashian-Jenner men — like Kim’s husband Kanye West, 39, and Kourtney’s on-again, of-again boyfriend Scott Disick, 33 — will appear. Please, at least Scott should be there!

This whole family practically grew up before our very eyes through the past decade, and so, so much has happened between now and then. Marriages and divorces, makeups and breakups, massive careers, and utter fame. Needless to say, Megyn will have a lot to talk about.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Megyn’s interview with the Kardashians and Jenners? Let us know!

