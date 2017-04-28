Mariah Carey Loved Nick Cannon’s Diss To Nicki Minaj — It Was ‘Music To Her Ears’

SplashNews

Ah, the sweet sound of revenge. Nick Cannon earned some major brownie points for dissing Nicki Minaj during his appearance on ‘Wendy Williams,’ we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. His ex Mariah Carey thought his shade was ‘music to her ears!’

Nick Cannon, 36, shocked the world when he dissed Nicki Minaj‘s, 34, voluptuous booty while stopping by The Wendy Williams Show on April 27. Even though he likely lost some fans of the “Anaconda” rapper, his remarks from the hot seat did go over quite well with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 47, who was pretty pleased that he totally shaded her longtime nemesis. “Hearing him blast Nicki on Wendy was music to Mimi’s ears and made her fall back in love with him all over again,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s always had her back.”

#PressPlay: #NickCannon answers whether he would smash #NickiMinaj 👀 via @Wendy A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 27, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

“He’s been the best man she’s ever had in her life and she knows she blew the best thing she’s ever had,” our source added. “She loves being a diva. It’s her thing! But the one thing Mariah regrets the most is being a diva to Nick.” In case you missed the shocking moment, Nick mischievously smiled when asked if he’d hook up with Nicki. “Is this pre the booty dropping,” he responded, continuing, “Is this bubbly booty Nicki or after the booty drop?” When she said post-booty dropping, he answered, “I can’t do that then…if she get it fixed, call me then.”

During the show, Wendy also addressed the beef between the two ladies. Nicki is rumored to have started disliking the singer during their judging stint on American Idol. The tension supposedly reached a boiling point when the two reportedly got in a screaming match after Mariah “disrespected her.” Both announced their departure from the singing competition in 2013.

Meanwhile, Mariah and Nick recently reignited romance rumors after grabbing a bite to eat together in LA with their kids on April 22. The songstress was dressed to impress for their intimate outing, wearing a cleavage baring top. However, when the paparazzi asked Nick about their frequent hangouts, he joked, “you do realize were a family, right?” He’s got a good point!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nick responded truthfully about Nicki’s booty? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.