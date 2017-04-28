Courtesy of Instagram

Yowza! In newly released outtake images from her ‘Violet Grey’ photo shoot, Kylie Jenner flaunts her bare booty while posing seductively in the shower. The reality star shared the sexy snaps via Instagram on April 28, and they are too hot to handle!

Kylie Jenner, 19, is the gift that keeps on giving. The reality star shared two never-before-seen outtake snaps from her red-hot feature in Violet Grey magazine, from its Woman Made Series. Taking to Instagram on April 28, she posted the sizzling black and white photos, giving her delighted fans an eye-full of her curvaceous physique. Kylie posed seductively against the shower tiles, wearing nothing but a white thong leotard for the special occasion. Rocking smokey eye makeup, dark lipstick, and wet hair, she definitely went all-out with her smoldering photo shoot.

😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 28, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

🚿 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 28, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

The reality star has been enjoying the fruits of her success, recently landing among the 50 female beauty entrepreneurs profiled in the magazine. “I was obsessed with lips, in general, and making my lips bigger before I got my lips injected,” she told the publication, dishing about her popular lip kits. The reality star doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon, as her highly anticipated new E! show Life Of Kylie has already begun filming! She shared a behind-the-scenes snap on April 27.

Even though Kylie’s got her fair share of haters, she’s been getting used to taking the high road. When she was recently accused of altering her photos, she clapped back at her nay-sayers with a brand new scantily-clad photo of herself, wearing underwear. “For the photoshop police,” Kylie captioned the snap while she posed in the same sultry items from her original controversial selfie.

Kylie called it quits with her longtime beau Tyga, 27, but it seems like she’s already found a new love interest. The makeup maven was spotted making out with rapper Travis Scott, 24, at Coachella and they followed up by attending the NBA playoffs together. The rapper’s 25th birthday is right around the corner and she’s already thinking of getting him a special gift!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie’s photos? Is she trying to tempt Travis? Tell us!

