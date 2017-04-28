Kylie Jenner Fires Back At Photoshop Claims & Proves She’s Actually That Tiny — See Pic

Courtesy of Snapchat

Don’t mess with Kylie Jenner! The reality star took to Snapchat to defend her sexy curves after haters accused her of photoshopping a selfie! Kylie clapped back at ‘photoshop police’ on April 28, when she snapped ANOTHER sexy selfie! See it here!

Kylie Jenner, 19, has nothing to hide! The sexy star posted a selfie to Snapchat on April 28, where she proved to her haters that she doesn’t alter her photos! Kylie took a selfie in the same spot where she was accused of photoshopping her sexy curves and reshaping a curtain on April 26.

“For the photoshop police,” Kylie captioned the snap while she posed in the name sultry underwear from her original selfie. In Kylie’s clap back snap, the curtain in the background is visibly the same shape as her first photo. And, her insane curves appeared to be the same as well. So, Kylie definitely just silenced all of her haters!

In case you’re late to the game, Kylie posted a closeup, sexy selfie [above] to Instagram on April 26. As soon as the photo went public, haters blasted her for photoshopping her body to make her waist appear tinier and her hips look curvier. Commenters claimed that the photo appeared pixelated and distorted. And, Instagram users also accused her of plastic surgery and claimed that she had a “fake” body.

Clearly, Kylie caught wind of the hate that flooded her Instagram page. In less than 24 hours after the backlash, she made sure to fire back at all of her haters.

While the majority of comments on her sexy snap were negative, there were loyal fans who defended her. Users posted encouraging comments, where they called Kylie beautiful and informed her not to listen to the trolls. And, if there’s one person that most likely stuck up for Kylie, it was Travis Scott, 24.

The rumored new couple have been getting pretty cozy lately ever since they supposedly had a steamy make-out session at Coachella in the beginning of April. Then, the pair took their romance to Houston, where they sat court-side at the NBA Playoffs on April 25. After the Rockets pulled a victory over Oklahoma City Thunder [105-99], Kylie and Travis shopped the day away in Houston. So cute!

If you thought that was cute, then we may get to see more snaps of Kylie and Travis on April 30! The rapper turns 25 on Sunday, and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned Kylie’s sweet birthday plans for her rumored new man. You can get that scoop, right here!

