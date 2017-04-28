Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Kylie Jenner Licks Khloe’s Chest In Racy Pic Celebrating ‘KUWTK’s 10th Anniversary

Fri, April 28, 2017 12:59pm EDT by 2 Comments
View Gallery
15 Photos

Kylie Jenner, what are you DOING?! She posted a Snapchat on April 28 of herself giggling over a photo of her licking Khloe Kardashian’s chest at a party celebrating the upcoming ‘KUWTK’ special, and it’s quite something — see it here!

Today in Kardashian news, Kylie Jenner, 19, licks Khloe Kardashian‘s chest, because why not? It’s all in honor of the 10th anniversary special of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and we can’t wait. WATCH Kylie’s snap above!

Kylie Jenner’s Sugar Factory Opening In Las Vegas — Pics

We don’t know too much about the special yet, except that it will celebrate the 10th year of the show airing (it premiered on E! on October 14, 2007). Kylie, Khloe, 32, Kim Kardashian, 35, Kendall Jenner, 21, and more of the fam and their friends had a ball at a party on April 27, taking black and white pics in a photobooth. The party will likely be shown on KUWTK, but for now, check out some of Kim’s cute snaps below:

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the 10th anniversary special of Keeping Up with the Kardashians? Tell us what you think of the pic!

More Kylie Jenner News:

Kylie Jenner Fires Back At Photoshop Claims & Proves She's Actually That Tiny -- See Pic
Kendall & Kylie Jenner Heartbroken Over Kardashian Feud With Dad Caitlyn
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why She'd Love To Buy Him A Horse For His 25th Birthday

Copyright © 2017 Hollywoodlife.com, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

ad