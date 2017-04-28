Courtesy of Instagram

How dare you unfollow Kim Kardashian on Instagram! The reality star proved she’s still worth keeping tabs on by posting a super sexy snap to the social media site after losing more than 100,000 followers. Take that!

Kim Kardashian, 36, got major criticism when un-retouched photos of her in a bikini surfaced during a trip to Mexico earlier this week, but she’s letting all her fans know that she’s still totally sexy. To shove it in the haters’ faces, Kim posted a new shot to Instagram on April 27, in which she wears nothing but a white, thong bikini bottom and tiny white shirt. With the shirt tied up to just under her boobs and cut in the middle, Kim’s insane cleavage and abs are on full display in the shot, which she simply captioned, “Hey.”

This new pic comes after reports that the reality star lost 100,000 followers on the social media site, presumably because fans were upset by how much she seemingly photoshopped her pics. This vintage-looking snap seems straight off the camera, though, and Kim is clearly sending a message that her body is still smokin’.

Kim was in her bikini for several days straight during the Mexico trip, which was for her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s, 38th birthday. On the vacay, she even took to Twitter to brag about her “flawless” figure, obviously not giving a damn what people had to say about the bathing suit pics. The 36-year-old is due in New York sometime this weekend, and she’s expected to attend the Met Ball with Kanye West, 39, on May 1. We can’t wait to see what she wears!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s latest Instagram post? Did you unfollow her?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.