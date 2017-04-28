Kim Kardashian Confesses: I Hid My Saint West Pregnancy At 2015 Met Gala

Courtesy of KimKardashianWest.com

With the Met Gala right around the corner, Kim Kardashian has been reminiscing about her past experiences at the glamorous event. On April 28, she revealed that in 2015 she was ‘hiding’ her Saint West bump under her super revealing gown!

When the Met Gala comes around, all you usually see are the glamorous results of hours of labor getting dressed, dieting, and doing hair and makeup. Luckily, Kim Kardashian, 36, is never shy about giving fans a behind-the-scenes look! The reality queen took to her website KimKardashianWest.com on April 28 to reminisce about the gala she attended on May 4, 2015, when she was still hiding her pregnancy with Saint West, 1, from the world! She even shared some behind-the-scenes pics, like the one above!

“For the 2015 Met Gala, I wore a custom Roberto Cavalli gown by Peter Dundas. It was the first dress Peter designed for Roberto Cavalli,” Kim wrote. “I was two months pregnant with Saint at the time, so I was trying to hide it.” Wow! Kim announced her pregnancy just three weeks later on May 31 in a KUWTK superteaser, and everyone was completely shocked! You never would have known looking at Kimmy rocking that skintight sheer dress on the red carpet. She was flat as a pancake.

“My inspiration for the dress came from Cher’s look at the first-ever Met Gala,” Kim explained. “It was surreal to meet her later that night.” Chers original dress was made by Bob Mackie in 1974, and it was totally stunning! Of course, Kim has been known to make a splash with her maternity looks at the Met. In 2013, Kim rocked the infamous floral “couch” dress while 8 months pregnant with North West. No wonder the Met will always have a special place in her heart! We just can’t wait to see what she comes up with on May 1!

