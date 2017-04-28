Kendra Wilkinson Has Explosive Face-Off With Her Mom On ‘Marriage Bootcamp’

Courtesy of WE TV

Expect some explosive confrontations between Kendra Wilkinson and her estranged mother Patti on the new season of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition.’ The reality star sat down with HollywoodLife.com for our podcast and shared how she’s still angry with her mom for ‘selling her out.’

Marriage Boot Camp helped strengthen former Playmate Kendra Wilkinson‘s marriage to Hank Baskett, 34, and now she’s hoping the new family edition will do the same with her strained relationship with her mother Patti. The 31-year-old stopped by HollywoodLife.com‘s NYC office for our podcast and gave some very revealing details about the experience.

One thing it did was help bring them together after several years of estrangement. “We both shut the door, closed it, locked it. I’m saying chained it…and we were done. Both of us. And then I got a call, ‘Hey do you want to do family boot camp with your mother?’ I’m like ‘no.’ But I ended up taking the offer,” she told us.

It was a good way for the two to come together as she claims that her mom had been “selling her out” during turbulent times in her marriage, especially after giving birth to the couple’s second child in May of 2014 amid her husband’s cheating scandal. “During problems that Hank and I had…at that point I was suffering from severe depression. I had just given birth five weeks ago, breastfeeding, doing everything I can as a new mom, suffering from what happened. All I needed was a mother and all she did was sell me out during that time,” she revealed. Poor thing!

Kendra says it was during that dark period that she really wanted to mend things with her mother, only to get burned. “I called her and was like ‘Hey, I need you. I need you right now. This could be our chance to come back, so why not. I need you so bad.’ A week later she tweets or whatever she does, Facebook…’I don’t know if her tears are real or fake.’ Do you know what that feels like?” she emotionally shared with us.

The reality star told us that, “If I have this chance to get some answers that I’ve been looking for when she’s not able to express them on her own, why not get professional help and get those answers.” It was an moving experience for the mother and daughter and is something that Kendra is so proud of. “This season of Family Boot Camp and my show, Kendra On Top is the most prideful thing I’ve ever done. I am so proud of what this season is all about.”

HollywoodLifers, are you looking forward to watching Kendra and her mom work out their issues on Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.