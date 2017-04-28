Kendall Jenner One-Ups Kylie With Huge Lips In Shocking New Photo

Courtesy of Instagram

Kendall or Kylie?! It was hard to tell which Jenner sister was in the center of Kendall’s latest Instagram photo on April 28! She posted a shocking snap, where her lips looked bigger than Kylie’s! You have to see the unbelievable pics!

Kendall Jenner, 21, posted photos [April 28] from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10th anniversary party, but there was one alarming feature in the snaps — her lips! Kendall’s pout was noticeably larger than what we’re used to seeing!

Kylie’s been known to claim the title as the sister with the biggest lips. But, we think that Kendall may have just stolen the coveted crown. Take a look at the rest of the photos to see for yourself!

This isn’t the first time that Kendall’s lips have been under the red, hot spotlight. Back in Nov. 2016, Kylie — who’s openly admitted to getting lip injections — posted a photo where Kendall’s lips looked bigger than usual. Fans were quick to comment on Kendall’s pout and they accused her of getting injections.

However, Kylie later explained that she was the one behind Kendall’s different look. “You guys, Kendall let me over-line her lip today with lipliner and everyone thinks she got lip injections,” Kylie confessed on Snapchat. “I’m sorry, Kendall,” she continued, while her sister laughed in the background.

And, speaking of coming under fire for body-altering procedures. Kylie was just blasted on social media for a sexy selfie she posted to Instagram on April 26. Fans accused Kylie of photoshopping an underwear selfie to make her waist appear smaller. However, she clapped back at haters when she posted a similar sexy selfie on April 28. See it here!

