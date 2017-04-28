Kendall & Kylie Jenner Heartbroken Over Kardashian Feud With Dad Caitlyn

REX/Shutterstock

Forgive and forget? Kendall and Kylie Jenner are ‘heartbroken’ over the drama brewing between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Now more than ever, the reality stars feel ‘stuck in the middle’ of the feud!

Caitlyn Jenner’s explosive memoir, The Secrets of My Life, is causing a lot of turmoil for her family. In the book, she called out her loved ones on their shortcomings and the drama intensified when Kim Kardashian, 36, clapped back while appearing on Ellen. Now, the highly publicized feud is really stressing out Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19. “Kendall and Kylie feel terrible about the divide Caitlyn has created in the family,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Caitlyn will always be their father so Kylie and Kendall have a stronger bond with her than the rest of the sisters who are at war with Caitlyn over her salacious new book.”

Ever since Caitlyn’s transition, she’s had a tension-filled relationship with Kris Jenner, 61, and stepchildren. “The younger sisters are tired of trying to defend Caitlyn to their older sisters so they have asked Kim, Khloe [Kardashian] and Kourtney [Kardashian] to not bring up the Caitlyn drama anymore,” our insider added. “Kylie refuses to listen to anyone diss Caitlyn, she is over Caitlyn’s book and doesn’t want to read it.” Caitlyn held nothing back in her 320-page memoir!

“Kylie feels like it hurts everyone when Kim claps back at Caitlyn,” our source continued. “It makes Kendall sad that the book has caused so much tension in the family. Both younger daughters feel stuck in the middle and they are distraught that Caitlyn is dividing them.” The book was released on April 25 and it’s already caused a stir for its riveting content, including Caitlyn’s contemplation of suicide, her thoughts on the controversial O.J. Simpson trial, gender issues and more.

While speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, Kim fired back at Caitlyn’s mean comments in her memoir. “It’s still Kendall and Kylie’s dad, so I want to be respectful, but I just feel like there’s no need for a book,” she said. “Tell your story but just don’t bash other people. I just think, like, it’s not tasteful.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think this feud will blow over soon or is there more to come? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.