Katy Perry Recruits Migos For Catchy New Track ‘Bon Appétit’ — Listen To Sizzling Collab

Fresh out the oven! Katy Perry’s follow-up to ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ is finally here, and we’re already beyond obsessed. LISTEN to her sizzling new single ‘Bon Appetit,’ which dropped today, on April 27. Get ready to have your mind blown!

Katy Perry, 32, has debuted the next single off her upcoming album, and it’s everything. LISTEN to “Bon Appetit,” featuring Migos, below:

With its catchy beat and sensual lyrics, the song has all of the elements to be a major hit! Migos rappers Offset, Quavo and Takeoff definitely add their own swag to the track, giving it a unique style and flavor! Taking to Twitter at the time of its release, Katy wrote, “Fresh out the oven! Listen everywhere: http://katy.to/bonappetit 🍒.” The songstress certainly surpassed expectations with her sizzling new collaboration, full of sexual innuendos. Moments after the song dropped, fans flooded to Twitter and social media to sing her praises. She’s clearly on a roll!

Katy teased the new song on social media starting April 24, when she posted a photo of a recipe for cherry pie. “Bake me a pie and you may get a surprise,” she captioned the snap. At first glance, it appeared to simply be instructions for creating the decadent dessert, but some clever fans speculated that certain phrases (“This pie is gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy;” “calm those hungry eyes”) are a little too weird to be part of a normal recipe, and therefore must be song lyrics. Of course, the recipe ends with Step 6: “Bon Appétit, baby!” Check it out:

Bake me a pie and you may get a surprise 😉🍒 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 24, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Bon Appetit?” Tell us if you love it!

