Look at those buns, hun! Flaunting the results of her booty transformation, Karrueche Tran posed for a stream of stunning mirror selfies in a sexy camouflage two-piece bathing suit that put her curves on full display. Check out the pics and try not to drool!

Desperately in need of gym motivation? Look no further than Karrueche Tran, 28. Ever since 2013, the model has been on a workout journey to transform her butt from petite to bootylicious. Clearly all that hard work and eating right has paid off since she’s absolutely glowing with body confidence in her latest Instagram pictures. Dress in a camouflage bikini with a black bandana tied around her head, Karrueche styled her own personal photoshoot using nothing but a mirror and some brown lipstick.

Evidence of the brunette bombshell’s booty transformation went public via Instagram on April 22. Using a side-by-side comparison, fans noticed just how much Karrueche’s butt has changed — in a GOOD way — over the course of four years. No implants, no surgery, and no makeup! The stunner’s naturally perky behind is the payoff from drinking tons of water, eating vegetables religiously, and doing squats at the gym on a regular basis. Now let’s see if her juicy derriere attracts the attentions of Chris Brown, Soulja Boy, and other handsome rappers!

Maybe rumored boyfriend Quavo is the only one enjoying Karrueche’s body at the moment! The musician, best known for his three-man group Migos, has been spending a lot of time with the model. They were first spotted leaving a concert together on April 8, begging the question if she’s FINALLY closing the chapter on Chris. The former couple haven’t always had the healthiest relationship based on claims that the “Zero” rapper punched Karrueche in the stomach and allegedly knocked her down the stairs. Hopefully Quavo is the man that she deserves!

