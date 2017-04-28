Justin Bieber Rocks New Rose Gold & Sapphire Grill That Cost $15K: See It Here

Courtesy of Instagram

Justin Bieber is pretty in pink! The Biebs added some major bling to his look with a pink sapphire and rose gold grill — and it certainly wasn’t cheap! Do you like his latest accessory? SEE it & VOTE.

Whether or not Justin Bieber, 23, has the Midas touch may be debatable, but there’s no denying the fact that he definitely has a Midas mouth thanks to his brand new rose gold grill — you can’t miss it! His custom-made mouthpiece is worth a whopping $15,000, and Biebs took to Instagram to show it off in a video on the Gold Teeth God Instagram page, where he sports his latest accessory with a white mesh top and a pair of wire-frame glasses.

@justinbieber 6×6 rose gold with light pink sapphires 🌊🦈🌊🦈🌊🦈🌊🦈✨✨✨🔥 A post shared by GoldTeethGod 🙌🙌💷💶 (@goldteethgod) on Apr 27, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

TMZ reports that the singer flew to Miami to get an impression of his teeth made by LA-based jeweler, who shared a peek of Bieber’s pricey new grill on Instagram — and it’s just blinding! His new accessory covers six teeth on the top and six teeth on the bottom and contains six karats of sapphires. The custom-made creation took five days to make for the star, and this actually isn’t the first time Bieber rocked a grill from Gold Teeth God.

Although we’ve seen Biebs rock grills before, this one is definitely the most eye-catching — and he isn’t alone. Celebs can’t seem to get enough of grills, with everyone from Katy Perry to Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and Miley Cyrus rocking the trend — although the look hasn’t totally caught on for every day. What do you think of his bold new accessory? Do you love his blinged out grill? Check it out above and let us know. Would you wear a grill like Bieber?

