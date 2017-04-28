Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Alex Rodriguez: He’s So ‘Lovely’ & ‘Supportive’

SplashNews

It looks like Jennifer Lopez hit a home run when it comes to love. She’s completely heads over heels for Alex Rodriguez and she’s telling everyone how she loves her relationship with this incredible man. Has JLo finally found the one for her?

“He’s so supportive,” Jennifer Lopez, 47, said of Alex Rodriguez, 41, while on the red carpet of the Billboard Latin Music Awards on April 27, according to Daily Mail. “He’s such a supportive person and he’s so lovely.” JLo revealed that Alex is more than just a lover – he’s also her No.1 fan!

Alex has been “very supportive” of Jennifer’s second Spanish language album, set to drop later in 2017. “[He] loves it. I’m so excited, you know. Every time I finish something I bring it home and I want him to hear it. … I think it’s one of the best albums I’ve made in a long time and I’m super proud of it.”

Jenny also spilled the tea on what she thinks about her and Alex’s couple name – J-Rod. “It’s fine,” she said while laughing, per Daily Mail. “We kind of thought that [people calling them J-Rod] would happen. Because people who knew us were already [using] it. So, you guys, it’s not like you were original or anything.”

Ha. Sick burn, Jenny. It seems like, unlike her short fling with Drake, 30, JLo is ready to go into extra-innings with this romance with the former New York Yankees star. It’s incredible to think how this relationship just started when JLo and A-Rod met during a random lunch in Los Angeles. Jennifer, while speaking with Ellen DeGeneres, 59, revealed that this love sprouted after she saw Alex grabbing a bite to eat in L.A. “I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder and saying, ‘Hi Alex,’” the Shades of Blue star revealed. “And then that was it.”

Turns out that JLo’s bold move led to her hitting the jackpot. Ever since these two started dating, A-Rod has gone out of his way to treat JLo like she’s the most beautiful woman in the world. Their nights have been filled with romantic, candlelit dates, including one night at Casa Tua in Miami. A-Rod has spared no expense to make Jenny feel like a princess, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. No wonder she thinks he’s so lovely!

Do you think J-Rod will last forever, HollywoodLifers? It sure sounds like Jennifer is absolutely loving her relationship with Alex.

