Harry Styles Is Going On Tour & We’re Freaking Out: Find Out If He’s Coming To Your City

Harry Styles is just the gift that keeps on giving! The swoonworthy star surprised everyone by announcing a tour on April 28. We have the full list of dates and venues, so you can get your money ready to buy tickets!
We are all so blessed! Harry Styles, 24, is going on tour for most of the fall, so get ready to see a lot of him. This is Harry’s first solo tour and first world tour since One Direction’s hiatus! He’ll be performing songs from his self-titled debut album, which will be released on May 12. Get the full list of Harry Styles Live On Tour dates below.
See More Photos Of Harry Styles
9/19/2017 — San Francisco, CA, The Masonic
9/20/2017 — Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre
9/25/2017 — Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium
9/26/2017 — Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre
9/28/2017 — New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall
9/30/2017 — Boston, MA, Wang Theatre
10/1/2017 — Washington DC, DAR Constitution Hall
10/4/2017 — Toronto, ON, Massey Hall
10/5/2017 — Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater
10/8/2017 — Atlanta, GA, Roxy
10/10/2017 — Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
10/11/2017 — Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater
10/14/2017 — Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre
10/25/2017 — Paris, France, L’Olympia
10/27/2017 — Cologne, Germany, Palladium
10/29/2017 — London, UK, Eventim Apollo
10/30/2017 — London, UK, Eventim Apollo
11/1/2017 — Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo Manchester
11/2/2017 — Glasgow, UK, SEC Armadillo
11/5/2017 — Stockholm, Sweden, Fryshuset
11/7/2017 — Berlin, Germany, Tempodrome
11/8/2017 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live
11/10/2017 — Milan, Italy, Alcatraz
11/23/2017 — Singapore, The Star Theatre
11/26/2017 — Sydney, Australia, Enmore Theatre
11/30/2017 — Australia, Melbourne, Forum Theatre
12/2/2017 — Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena
12/7/2017 — Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater
12/8/2017 — Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater
All tickets go on sale on May 5. Fan registration will be available for the North American tour dates through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program and is set to begin April 28 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Before he kicks off his tour, Harry will be performing on TODAY’s Summer Concert Series on May 9, followed by a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden from May 15 to 18.
It’s important to note that Harry is the first One Direction member to go on a solo tour. Zayn Malik, 24, left the band in 2015 and released his first solo album in 2016. He has yet to go on tour. Maybe Harry’s tour will inspire the rest of the boys to go on their own tours!
HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Harry’s tour? Let us know!