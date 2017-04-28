Harry Styles Is Going On Tour & We’re Freaking Out: Find Out If He’s Coming To Your City

Harry Styles is just the gift that keeps on giving! The swoonworthy star surprised everyone by announcing a tour on April 28. We have the full list of dates and venues, so you can get your money ready to buy tickets!

We are all so blessed! Harry Styles, 24, is going on tour for most of the fall, so get ready to see a lot of him. This is Harry’s first solo tour and first world tour since One Direction’s hiatus! He’ll be performing songs from his self-titled debut album, which will be released on May 12. Get the full list of Harry Styles Live On Tour dates below.

9/19/2017 — San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

9/20/2017 — Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre

9/25/2017 — Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

9/26/2017 — Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

9/28/2017 — New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

9/30/2017 — Boston, MA, Wang Theatre

10/1/2017 — Washington DC, DAR Constitution Hall

10/4/2017 — Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

10/5/2017 — Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater

10/8/2017 — Atlanta, GA, Roxy

10/10/2017 — Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

10/11/2017 — Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater

10/14/2017 — Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

10/25/2017 — Paris, France, L’Olympia

10/27/2017 — Cologne, Germany, Palladium

10/29/2017 — London, UK, Eventim Apollo

10/30/2017 — London, UK, Eventim Apollo

11/1/2017 — Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo Manchester

11/2/2017 — Glasgow, UK, SEC Armadillo

11/5/2017 — Stockholm, Sweden, Fryshuset

11/7/2017 — Berlin, Germany, Tempodrome

11/8/2017 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live

11/10/2017 — Milan, Italy, Alcatraz

11/23/2017 — Singapore, The Star Theatre

11/26/2017 — Sydney, Australia, Enmore Theatre

11/30/2017 — Australia, Melbourne, Forum Theatre

12/2/2017 — Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena

12/7/2017 — Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater

12/8/2017 — Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater

All tickets go on sale on May 5. Fan registration will be available for the North American tour dates through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program and is set to begin April 28 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Before he kicks off his tour, Harry will be performing on TODAY’s Summer Concert Series on May 9, followed by a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden from May 15 to 18.

It’s important to note that Harry is the first One Direction member to go on a solo tour. Zayn Malik, 24, left the band in 2015 and released his first solo album in 2016. He has yet to go on tour. Maybe Harry’s tour will inspire the rest of the boys to go on their own tours!

