Gwen Stefani Shockingly Ruptures Eardrum & Is Forced To Cancel Show — Is She Okay?

Poor Gwen Stefani! The singer shockingly ruptured her eardrum and was forced to cancel an April 27 concert in Las Vegas because of her medical emergency. This is so scary. Is Gwen’s hearing going to be okay?

Gwen Stefani, 47, went through a terrifying ordeal on April 25 when her eardrum ruptured while on a flight. The painful injury landed Gwen in Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, where doctors told her not to fly anywhere or sing until it gets healed. The brutal injury came at exactly the wrong time for Gwen. She was supposed to sing at the Power f Love gala in Las Vegas just two days later.

The pop star/The Voice judge had to bow out of the prestigious event at the MGM Grand where she was set to perform a 30-minute live set, because of her limitations. That’s so awful! Guests at the event, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, were told about the cancellation right before the event. Gwen recorded a short apology video that was played for the guests and gala honorees: “I am so sorry that I cannot attend tonight, But I wanted to send a message of congratulations to Andre Agassi and my dear friend Ronald Pearlman,” Gwen said.

The event hosted by the Keep Memory Alive charity to help find cures for memory and movement disorders, honored the tennis legend with the Community Leadership Award, and honored Ronald for his “outstanding philanthropy.” While attendees were bummed that they couldn’t see Gwen’s set, they got an incredible replacement: Jennifer Hudson! There’s No Doubt that Jennifer tore the house down!

Luckily, Gwen’s doing okay. She was still on The Voice this week and looked happy! A ruptured eardrum is no small deal, though. It occurs when a small perforation pops in the eardrum, sometimes from trauma, ear infection, loud noises, surgery, or flying in a plane with a severe cold. You know how your ears pop in a plane? It’s like that, but way worse. It can lead to temporary hearing loss, or ringing in the ears.

It’s unclear how severe Gwen’s eardrum is injured, but the healing process can take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months, and in some very rare cases, years.

