Gareon Conley: Oakland Raiders’ NFL Pick Accused Of Rape Just Days Before Draft

AP Images

Former Ohio State cornerback, Gareon Conley has reportedly been accused by a woman, 23, of raping her on April 9. The shocking report came before the NFL Draft, but he still landed a first round pick. Now, fans are claiming that the Raiders may have made a mistake.

A woman, 23, came forward and claimed that Gareon Conley, 22, raped her inside of a Cleveland hotel on April 9. ESPN obtained the Cleveland police report, April 26.

The woman claimed that she met Conley in the elevator of a Cleveland hotel. That’s when he allegedly invited her back to his room. She alleged that after she refused to participate in group sex with Conley and two friends, Conley had sex with her and then kicked her out of his room. — via, the police report.

However, Conley reportedly claimed that that’s not how it went down. The athlete allegedly met the woman at a bar. Conley and his lawyers have denied the accusations, and have since released a statement. Read the full passage, below.

The woman, who remains unidentified, reportedly went to a local hospital, where a rape kit was administered. However, she allegedly refused to speak with police, according to the report.

The reported situation is considered an ongoing investigation and authorities are planning on interviewing Conley, Jennifer Ciaccia, a police spokeswoman, told ESPN. Conley has not been arrested or charged, as reported by the site.

Conley has agreed to meet with detectives on Monday, April 24 and will submit his DNA, his lawyer, Kevin Spellacy told the site. Spellacy also said that his client had taken a polygraph test and passed.

Conley’s friends reportedly said that nothing happened between the cornerback and the woman. In fact, they claimed that the woman became angry and Conley asked her to leave, according to the police report.

Sources close to Conley told the site that they have eyewitness accounts from three other individuals — two males and one female. The reported statements from the unidentified individuals claimed that Conley was never alone with his accuser and that he did not do anything wrong. Two out of the three alleged witnesses did not know Conley, as reported by the site.

Conley reportedly had a clean record before the alleged rape accusations, and he was actually considered to be one of the cleanest men in the NFL Draft. Multiple teams even said that he had one of the best NFL Combine interviews.

When the reported rape allegations went public, multiple NFL teams were reportedly in constant contact with Conley’s lawyers to obtain information about what really happened.

He was slated to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, which began April 27 in Philadelphia. And, although he’s facing harsh allegations, the Oakland Raiders selected him in the first round at no. 24.

Now, there is an ongoing debate within the NFL as to whether the Oakland Raiders took on a liability or a superstar.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Raiders made the right move?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.