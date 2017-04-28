Farrah Abraham may be working through her issues with her own family, but she’s also getting involved in others’ problems on ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition.’ In this exclusive clip, the Sorrentino brothers are in the middle of a session, and she can’t help but add in her own two sense, and it quickly gets intense.

So what do Mike “The Situation” and brothers Marc and Frank Sorrentino want from Marriage Boot Camp? Well that’s a loaded question and on tonight’s premiere, they can barely get out the answers.

While Marc says he simply wants to be closer to his brothers, Frank — who has recently come out as gay and changed his name to Maximo — said he just wants the respect he feels he deserves. “I do respect Marc a lot more than I respect Frank,” The Situation says in our exclusive sneak peek. Marc agrees, but then refers to himself and Mike as the “big dogs,” calling Frank a “little Chihuahua” and a “frail male.”

“You’re also ways barking and talking like a woman,” Marc says which immediately makes Frank upset, thinking he’s making a gay joke. In the interview portion, Mike brings up that Frank has recently came out and changed his name, so some may see him as a “flip flop.”

Then it just got worse. Farrah Abraham, who was watching with her parents on the couch, decided to chime in, feeling like Frank was being bullied. “I’ve seen bigger fu-king men than you in my life,” she said to Marc. “ I don’t think you should be talking down to your brother.”

“You’re not a man, you have no man in you,” she screams at him. With that, Marc fires back with, “And you’ve had every man in you.” Yikes.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition premieres tonight on WEtv at 9PM ET.