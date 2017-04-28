Emma Watson Confused Jimmy Fallon For Jimmy Kimmel & It’s So Awkward To Watch

Emma Watson mixed up Jimmy Fallon for Jimmy Kimmel and it was beyond hilarious! The actress relived her mistake when she appeared on ‘The Tonight Show’ again in a hysterical interview you have to see!

Emma Watson laughed off her honest mistake of mixing up Jimmy Fallon, 42, for Jimmy Kimmel, 49, when she appeared on The Tonight Show on Thursday, Apr. 27. The 27 year-old actress joked with Jimmy Fallon about her hilarious gaff that didn’t make it to air the last time she stopped by the show. She explained she was so excited she just sat down, “and dove straight in there with, ‘I love that Halloween candy thing that you do,'” she told Jimmy.

She was talking about Jimmy Kimmel’s bit where he has parents tell their kids they ate all the Halloween candy and “there was silence,” Emma said. Jimmy explained that was the other Jimmy. “I died inside! I died inside,” she exclaimed. The late night host was super nice about it and told her, “I get Jimmy Kimmel all the time.” Emma thanked him and told him, “you were so sweet. You were like, ‘it’s okay, honey. If you want to go back out and start again?”

Emma redid her entrance, but Jimmy obviously had to throw one last joke about the mix up in there. “So are you a big fan of late night?” he asked her when she sat down again. LOL! Emma turned the whole mess into a positive. “I felt like the show had a great vibe because everyone was already in hysterics,” she explained and added, “I was so keen to do a good job.”

