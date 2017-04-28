Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, & More: Best Dressed Of The Week

REX/Shutterstock

From sexy cutouts to florals and gingham, our best dressed of the week list was packed with so many stylish spring trends — but who do you think rocked the best look on the red carpet? VOTE.

Spring is in the air and the celeb set is totally having fun with their fashion, showing off a slew of new trends — and the looks on the red carpet couldn’t be more versatile! From Selena Gomez to Emma Watson, all of our fave leading ladies stepped out — and you can see who topped our list right here.

Selena Gomez opted for sleek and chic gingham separates by the Brock collection for WE Day in LA on April 27, where she showed off her new short lob. Also in attendance was Demi Lovato, who looked radiant in a yellow Victoria Beckham midi dress — and that wasn’t the only amazing look she rocked on the red carpet this week! Before she skipped across the pond for LA, she attended the Time 100 Gala where she looked beautiful in a plunging blue gown that put her assets on full display as she wore her hair down in her signature glossy waves.

Hot mamas Blake Lively and Chrissy Teigen also attended the TIME Gala, where they looked amazing in their sexy dresses.

Fresh off her stylish promotional tour for Beauty and the Beast, Emma Watson was back on the red carpet — there’s clearly no rest for the glam! She looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder gown by Burberry when she attended The Circle premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC on April 26.

While these gals looked gorgeous, there were way more looks where they came from. See who else topped our best dressed list and VOTE for your fave get-up of the night.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.