‘GOT’ Star Emilia Clarke Strips Naked For Steamy Sex Scenes On ‘The Voice From The Stone’

Yowza! Emilia Clarke is back at it again getting naked, and this time it’s for some steamy sex scenes on the big screen. We’ve got the pics of how she’s taking it all off for ‘The Voice from the Stone.’

We all know Emilia Clarke is hardly a stranger to nude scenes while playing Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game of Thrones. While she’s tapered off on getting naked as the show has progressed, she’s stripping down for her new film The Voice from the Stone. The thriller is set in 1950’s Tuscany, where her character Verona is a nurse hired to care for a boy who has refused to speak since his mother’s death. The trailer looks SO scary, but there are some sexy moments in the chilling movie where Emilia has love scenes.

The 30-year-old ends up getting hot and heavy with actor Martin Csokas, who plays the boy’s father Klaus. In new stills just released, the actress is seen sitting up in bed topless and rolling round with him where they are both completely naked. It even appears that her Verona poses nude for Klaus to sketch her. How very Titanic just like Jack and Rose! Maybe that’s what led to the pair getting so steamy!

The actress is unrepentant about stripping down for roles and wrote about it in an op-ed for the Huffington Post on Mar. 7. “If you’ve watched Game of Thrones then, spoiler, you will have seen me in the nude. There are plenty of ways in which people want me to respond to questions about this fact. And plenty of reasons why I do not feel the need to justify myself.” she wrote. “The roles I’ve played have given me an insight into what it feels like to be a woman who stands up to inequality and hate, and stands out as a feminist.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the trailer for The Voice in the Stone? Does it look pretty scary? Will you go see it?

