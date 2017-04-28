Courtesy of Instagram

Kygo can do no wrong. The Norwegian musician debuted an insanely good collaboration with Ellie Goulding today, April 28, in the form of ‘First Time.’ You can LISTEN to it right here, and tell us if you think it beats ‘It Ain’t Me!’

Friday vibes! Ellie Goulding, 30, and Kygo, 25, have teamed up for the incredibly catchy “First Time,” and you can LISTEN to it below:

We are in awe after listening to this hypnotizing EDM track, telling a story about love with its beautiful lyrics. Ellie begins the single by showing off her vocal prowess, reminiscing about a once-in-a-lifetime romance that ended far too soon. “We were young and now I’m older / But I’d do it all again,” she sings. The sizzling new song will appear on the Norwegian DJ’s forthcoming second studio album and fans couldn’t be more excited, especially after getting a taste!

The song serves as a sort of followup to “It Ain’t Me,” which as we all know features Selena Gomez. We have to say, “First Time” is giving that track a run for its money! Too soon to call it the song of the summer?

Ellie and Kygo both took to Instagram on April 25 to tease the collaboration, sharing a gorgeous, dramatic photo of themselves in shadow. Love it! If you’re dying for more, catch Kygo live this spring and summer (dates below).

Upcoming Kygo tour dates:

Sun., April 30: NightSwim at XS

Mon., May 8: NightSwim at XS

Sat., May 20: NightSwim at Encore Beach Club

Fri., May 26: Encore Beach Club

Sun., May 28: NightSwim at XS

Wed., June 7: NightSwim at Surrender, 7-Year Anniversary Party

Fri., June 9: NightSwim at XS

Sat., June 10: Encore Beach Club

Fri., June 16: NightSwim at XS

Sun., June 25: NightSwim at XS

Fri., June 30: NightSwim at XS

HollywoodLifers, do you love “First Time?” Tell us what you think!

