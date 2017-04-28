Edmonton Oilers Vs. Anaheim Ducks Live Stream: Watch Game 2 Of NHL Playoffs

Rex/Shutter Stock

Get ready, hockey fans. The Edmonton Oilers struck first, beating the Anaheim Ducks in the first meeting in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Game 2 is going to be wild, so don’t miss it when the puck hits the ice around 10:30 PM ET.

After sweeping the Calgary Flames in the opening round of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs, the Anaheim Ducks looked to crush another Canadian crew. Instead, they wound up getting plucked by the Edmonton Oilers in an explosive meeting in the start of the second round. Can this quack pack clap back and even the score in Game 2 on April 28? Better watch every second to find out.

It seems that the Oilers aren’t shaking in their skates after watching the Ducks douse the Flames. During game 1, they were ahead by two goals when Anaheim scored twice in 85 seconds to even things up, 3-3. It took Adam Larsson, 24, and Leon Draisaitl, 21, to win the game, as both of the young guns fired shots that found the back of the net. The 5-3 victory was a huge statement, announcing that the Oilers are a serious threat to challenge for the Stanley Cup.

They’re here for a reason. They’re a good team,” Brandon Montour, 23, defenseman for the Ducks, told the Los Angeles Times. Brandon helped cut down the Oilers’ lead, passing to Patrick Eaves who slapped it into the net. Less than two minutes later, Jakob Silfverberg, 26, would even things up.

“We got down two goals but we’re a resilient team,” Brandon said. “We’re never out of the fight until the 60 minutes is done. We did a good job of that. They just got a couple more breaks.” The Ducks will have a chance to get plenty of breaks, as this series now heads to the Honda Center in California. The home ice advantage may be what the Ducks need, especially after Edmonton found a way to beat one of the toughest teams in the playoffs.

“I think this is a great opportunity for our team,” Oilers coach Todd McLellan, 49, said. “One, we have the opportunity to win and we’ve won, but we also have the opportunity to play as one of the eight final teams in very intense environment, and that can only help us as we move forward.”

Who do you want to win the Stanley Cup, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the Oilers will claim the cup or will the Ducks soar to victory?

