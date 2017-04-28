Trump Resigning Because Presidency Is Too Much Work? He ‘Thought It’d Be Easier’

REX/Shutterstock

Upon discovering something that literally everyone else in the world already knew, Donald Trump admitted that being the president is hard work. In fact, his old job as a celebrity was WAY easier! Duh. So, is he ditching the Oval Office to head back to NYC?

President Donald Trump, 70, has been in office for 99 days as of April 28, and he’s suddenly realized that being leader of the free world is a tough job. Who knew! Oh, right — everyone. Trump never held political office before being elected president, and seemed to have underestimated exactly what would be required of him in the role (which he’s not giving up) He admitted just as much in an interview with Reuters.

“I loved my previous life. I had so many things going,” Trump told Reuters. “This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier. I’m a details oriented person. I think you would say that, but I do miss my old life. I like to work, so that’s not a problem, but this is actually more work. “

Well. That’s fun to hear, isn’t it? The president of the United States wasn’t aware that being president of the United States would be difficult. It’s completely acceptable for him to admit he misses the life he had before the presidency; moving to the White House and becoming the most powerful person in the country is a drastic change that completely uproots and alters a person’s entire being. But it’s all part of the job, which, yes, is very difficult.

Trump said that the lack of privacy was a major factor in making his new life hard. “While I had very little privacy in my old life, because you know I’ve been famous for a long time … this is much less privacy than I’ve ever seen before,” he said. “You’re really into your own little cocoon, because you have such massive protection that you really can’t go anywhere. I like to drive. I can’t drive any more.”

The interview also discussed a wide range of issues, including matters of war and peace (especially with North Korea), and his relationship with China. Oh, and he’s still obsessed about the 2016 election results. Despite the fact that the election was held five months ago, and he won, he can’t get over that he didn’t take home the popular vote. He paused the interview, according to Reuters, to hand out electoral maps to reporters showing the states he won, marked in red. Priorities!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the president should resign if he thinks the job’s too hard? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.