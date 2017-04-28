Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Justin Bieber & DJ Khaled Throw The Most Epic Party Ever In ‘I’m The One’ — Watch

Fri, April 28, 2017 6:24am EDT by Add first Comment
View Gallery
14 Photos

DJ Khaled has dropped the rap music video version of Marvels ‘Avengers,’ and we’re here for it. WATCH Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne and Migos get down in this sick visual for ‘I’m The One’ right here!

DJ Khaled, 41, has rounded up the crew like he’s never done before for “I’m the One.” It features Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne and Quavo, and after weeks of teasing, it finally debuted today, April 28. WATCH it above!

Justin Bieber’s Sexy & He Knows It — PICS

Surrounded dozens of gorgeous women at a mansion pool, Justin and the rest of the guys have the ultimate house party — and, yes, there are shots of the Biebs shirtless! Justin takes over singing the chorus, while the rappers each get a verse on the song, which is totally a jam. This is making us want more solo songs from Justin ASAP — anyone else?

Photos and footage of the guys working on the video surfaced on Feb. 27, with Khaled hinting about the single on social media. He announced the official name and premiere date on April 24, and now that it’s here, it’s safe to say it was definitely worth the wait!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “I’m The One?” Tell us if you love it!

More Music News:

DJ Khaled-- PICS
Frank Ocean Drops Insanely Catchy New Song 'Lens' Featuring Travis Scott -- Listen
DJ Pebbles: Aussie DJ Smolders In Glossy 'Heart Away From You' Music Video -- Watch

Copyright © 2017 Hollywoodlife.com, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

ad