DJ Khaled has dropped the rap music video version of Marvels ‘Avengers,’ and we’re here for it. WATCH Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne and Migos get down in this sick visual for ‘I’m The One’ right here!

DJ Khaled, 41, has rounded up the crew like he’s never done before for “I’m the One.” It features Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne and Quavo, and after weeks of teasing, it finally debuted today, April 28. WATCH it above!

Surrounded dozens of gorgeous women at a mansion pool, Justin and the rest of the guys have the ultimate house party — and, yes, there are shots of the Biebs shirtless! Justin takes over singing the chorus, while the rappers each get a verse on the song, which is totally a jam. This is making us want more solo songs from Justin ASAP — anyone else?

Photos and footage of the guys working on the video surfaced on Feb. 27, with Khaled hinting about the single on social media. He announced the official name and premiere date on April 24, and now that it’s here, it’s safe to say it was definitely worth the wait!

