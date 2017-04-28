REX/Shutterstock

Aw! Break up, schmake up. Naomi Campbell came out to support Diddy at the premiere of his ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop’ documentary and we are totally OBSESSED with how sweet their red carpet reunion was!

Diddy, 47, was the man of the evening at the April 27 premiere of Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. However, all eyes were on the legendary rapper and his ex, supermodel Naomi Campbell, 46, when the pair reunited in front of the cameras for the first time in who knows how long!

Not only did Diddy and Naomi pose for a few photos, but the pair were seen holding hands as they made their way down the carpet together. In some pictures, Naomi rested her head lovingly on Diddy’s shoulder, showing the world that she still has his back after all these years.

For those of you who might not remember, Diddy and Naomi dated briefly back in 2002. Although their romance was short-lived, the two A-list names together made a big enough splash to leave a permanent mark on Hollywood history. Since their split Naomi and Diddy have remained extremely good friends, occasionally reuniting over the years even as Diddy’s longterm relationship with Cassie, 30, who have been on-and-off since they met in 2007.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Diddy and Naomi’s friendly post-romantic relationship? Are you happy to see that they still get along and support each other? Comment below, let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.