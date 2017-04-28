Black-Eyed Mugshot: Internet Freaks Out Over Blond Woman’s Creepy Looking Police Pic

This is the stuff of nightmares! An alienesque woman’s mugshot went viral on April 28, and it’s easy to see why. The 24-year-old blonde South Carolina woman has tattoos scattered across her neck and forehead, but the really creepy part is her pitch-black eyeballs!
We hope you can get to sleep tonight after seeing 24-year-old Morgan Joyce Varn’s mugshot! The blonde woman was arrested in South Carolina on charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, and property damage in Lancaster County, according to the Charlotte Observer. However, it’s not her crimes that has people talking, it’s her face!
Morgan’s incredibly creepy black-eyed mugshot has Twitter stirring. When we say “black-eyed,” we don’t mean like someone punched her in the face. Her eyeballs are literally completely black, including the part that should be white! They’re black, super shiny, and soul-less. Ahhh!
As if that wasn’t creepy enough, the woman also has janky tattoos strewn across her neck, shoulders, and forehead. The whole shebang just makes her look like a terrifying alien from another planet, and people on Twitter are losing their minds over it!
Here are some of the freaked out tweets:
Morgan likely has a procedure done called “scleral tattooing,” where a tattoo artist injects ink the whites of the eyeball or “sclera.” Very few artists will do this procedure as it’s still very experimental and dangerous, according to HuffPo.
