Black-Eyed Mugshot: Internet Freaks Out Over Blond Woman’s Creepy Looking Police Pic

Courtesy of Lancaster County Sherriff department

This is the stuff of nightmares! An alienesque woman’s mugshot went viral on April 28, and it’s easy to see why. The 24-year-old blonde South Carolina woman has tattoos scattered across her neck and forehead, but the really creepy part is her pitch-black eyeballs!

We hope you can get to sleep tonight after seeing 24-year-old Morgan Joyce Varn’s mugshot! The blonde woman was arrested in South Carolina on charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, and property damage in Lancaster County, according to the Charlotte Observer. However, it’s not her crimes that has people talking, it’s her face!

Morgan’s incredibly creepy black-eyed mugshot has Twitter stirring. When we say “black-eyed,” we don’t mean like someone punched her in the face. Her eyeballs are literally completely black, including the part that should be white! They’re black, super shiny, and soul-less. Ahhh!

As if that wasn’t creepy enough, the woman also has janky tattoos strewn across her neck, shoulders, and forehead. The whole shebang just makes her look like a terrifying alien from another planet, and people on Twitter are losing their minds over it!

Here are some of the freaked out tweets:

I'll bet she's a real "people person"! Black-eyed mugshot of Lancaster County suspect gets national attention https://t.co/ykZF8svqj7 — ♉️LuxTempo♉️ (@luxtempo) April 28, 2017

Devil's Daughter arrested-Black-eyed mugshot of Lancaster County suspect gets national attention, disbelief https://t.co/9TA3URbgzk — Derrick Thompson (@DerrickT4) April 28, 2017

Black-eyed mugshot of Lancaster County suspect gets national attention, disbelief https://t.co/PWUUtcA2sY HOLY Crap! The devil! — Dottie (@DottieWylie) April 28, 2017

Black-eyed mugshot of Lancaster County suspect gets national attention, disbelief https://t.co/lNCKxK6knu truly the face of evil !! — jb (@jabs611) April 29, 2017

@pennyddreadful @tomservo10 After the mugshot was taken, Bonnie Jean was released and auditioned for a part in one of John Waters' first movies. — David Kuhne (@D_Khunne) April 29, 2017

Morgan likely has a procedure done called “scleral tattooing,” where a tattoo artist injects ink the whites of the eyeball or “sclera.” Very few artists will do this procedure as it’s still very experimental and dangerous, according to HuffPo.

