Chris Soules: Cops Get Search Warrant For ‘Bachelor’ Star’s Getaway Car & Blood Tests

This is big. Police have reportedly obtained a search warrant for Chris Soules’ getaway car on April 28, giving them access to the red Chevy in which he fled the scene of the crash. It also allows them to finally see the ‘Bachelor’ star’s blood test results.

Chris Soules, 35, has been under investigation for his involvement in a fatal car accident that killed fellow farmer Kenneth Mosher, 66, on April 24. Now, police have obtained a search warrant that allows them to locate the red Chevy which took the Bachelor star away from the scene of the fatal car crash, according to TMZ. Chris allegedly checked the man’s pulse and called 911, but he supposedly fled the scene and was arrested at his home five hours later.

A second audio clip between the 911 dispatcher and a cop at the scene reveals that the 35-year-old eventually fled in someone’s red pickup truck, although they’re still trying to confirm that person’s identity. The search warrant also gives police access to the results of Chris’ blood tests, which were taken at the hospital hours after the accident. It still remains unknown if the reality star was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. However, when the cops finally did catch up to Chris at his house, he refused to come out until they got a search warrant. This means the blood test results could be disputable, since they might not show his accurate levels at the time of the crash.

Chris has been keeping a low profile as cops search for answers on what really happened that fateful night. Two days after the disastrous crash, he did come forward to express his sorrow with a heartbroken statement on April 26. “My family and I are overwhelmed with this tragedy, but we are sticking together and we’ll get through it,” Chris told In Touch. “Thank you for reaching out.”

After making a distressed call to the cops, Chris was reportedly arrested and charged with leaving the car crash scene. Kenneth died shortly after in the hospital. If authorities find alcohol or any illegal substances in his blood, Chris could face a “Class B felony which can carry up to a 25 year prison sentence,” according to Iowa Defense Attorney Nick Sarcone who spoke with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We’re hoping for more answers on this case soon.

