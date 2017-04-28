REX/Shutterstock

We dare you not to have this new song on repeat ALL day long! Ariana Grande and Cashmere Cat dropped their highly-anticipated collab on April 28, and you can hear it right here.

Ariana Grande, 23, and Cashmere Cat are back again for a new duet, and it’s as good as you would imagine. The DJ dropped his debut studio album on April 28, and it features a song with the 23-year-old called “Quit.” Take a listen right here:

This is actually the third time Ari has teamed up with her pal Cashmere Cat — you’ve probably heard their 2015 song, “Adore,” which even cracked the Billboard Top 100 charts. The last year has been quite a whirlwind for the DJ, though, as he’s also put out hit songs with Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and Camila Cabello!

As for Ariana, she put out her latest album, Dangerous Woman, in May 2016, and has been on tour promoting the record since the beginning of February. She’ll actually be out on the road throughout the rest of the summer, although she’ll have some lengthy breaks in July and August before heading to Australia in September.

“[Cat’s] album is out,” the singer wrote on Instagram when CC’s album dropped. “Congrats @CASHMERECAT and thank you for having me. Our 3rd song togetha.” We are so here for this pairing!

