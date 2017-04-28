Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Back Together? — How Fragile Relationship Is Holding Up

It’s basically impossible to keep track of where Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s relationship stands, but here’s the latest on how little Dream’s parents are making things work….sort of.

Okay, here’s the deal: Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 28, are not officially back together, but they’ve recently taken a step in the right direction. “They are co-parenting and independently working on themselves but they’re more cordial now than they’ve been, which is why they hunt out recently,” E! News reports. “But by no means are they back together.”

On a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, filmed shortly after Dream Kardashian’s birth, Blac and Rob had a blowout fight and had his entire family worried about the nature of their relationship. She moved out of the home they shared together and took Dream with her, and although they quickly made up, things were clearly rocky between them, and have been ever since.

However, fans speculated that they might be full-on back together when they posted Snapchat videos with each other on April 19. In the clips, the two held hands AND he even kissed her on the cheek! There’s obviously a lot of issues to be worked out here, but we’re glad to see the two of them putting their differences aside for Dream’s sake.

The latest breakup seems to have really motivated Rob, though — he’s been back in the gym and training hard, and recently revealed a much-slimmed-down figure. Meanwhile, the status of the second season of their reality show, Rob & Chyna, is still up in the air.

