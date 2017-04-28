Courtesy of TMZ

Aaron Rodgers is wasting no time jumping into the dating pool after his split from Olivia Munn! The Packers quarterback was spotted out on a sweet date in LA with ‘Baywatch’ star, Kelly Rohrbach, April 27! See the adorable photos!

New couple alert?! Aaron Rodgers, 33, and Kelly Rohrbach, 27, were spotted at Westchester Golf Course in LA on April 27, as reported by TMZ! OMG!

The Green Bay Packers quarterback and the Baywatch actress were allegedly holding hands and acting super flirty until nearby golf goers spotted them!

Aaron and Kelly have yet to address the cute photos, but let’s break this down. Nonetheless, a potential romance between the two does make sense. It’s no secret that Aaron is a huge golf fan. When he’s not throwing incredible passes, he’s working on his golf swing. And, Kelly has even documented her love for golf on Instagram, as seen in the below video. How ironic…

They don't call it pebble beach for nothing! A post shared by @kellyrohrbach on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:49pm PST

It’s a bit shocking to see Aaron treating Kelly to a romantic golf date, since he and his ex of three years, Olivia Munn, 36, only split just a few weeks ago!

The news of Olivia and Aaron’s split shocked the world on April 7. It was reported that they had split amicably. However, it had also been reported that Aaron was the one who supposedly ended things with the actress. The NFL player allegedly broke things off because his family felt as though she was “controlling.” The two had apparently been going through a tough time leading up to their split.

Olivia and Aaron have yet to address their untimely split. However, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Olivia has been taking their breakup pretty hard. “She is pretty heart broken and she’s blaming herself for the split,” an insider told us. “Olivia’s hoping they may be able to work things out.” Ugh. We can’t even imagine how the actress feels right now.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Aaron and Kelly are dating?

