Whitney Houston ‘Bisexual’? New Film Claims She Had Secret Romance With Best Friend

Just 5 years after Whitney Houston’s death, we’re getting more insight into her life. ‘Whitney Can I Be Me’, claims that the singer had a ‘more-than-platonic’ relationship with her friend, Robyn Crawford. Crawford and Bobby Brown even reportedly battled it out for her affection.

For years, even before her death, there were rumors that the late Whitney Houston had a romantic relationship with her best friend and former assistant, Robyn Crawford. However, the story had never been unlocked, until now. In never-before-seen-footage — taken throughout Whitney’s life — the relationship between the two was shown at the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC. The footage contained moments from both on stage and behind-the-scenes during Whitney’s career, and in-depth interviews with her family members and close friends. [via PEOPLE]

“I don’t think she was gay, I think she was bisexual,” Whitney’s friend and stylist, Ellin Lavar said in the film. “Robyn provided a safe place for her…in that Whitney found safety and solace.”

Whitney: Can I Be Me, which premiered on April 26, included detailed information about Bobby Brown. The film claimed that Whitney’s then-husband often came to blows with Robyn. “Robyn and Whitney were like twins,” Kevin Ammons, who worked security for Whitney, admitted. “They were inseparable. They had a bond and Bobby Brown could never remove Robyn. He wanted to be the man in the relationship.” Wow.

At the end of Whitney’s 1999 My Love Is Your Love world tour, Bobby and Robyn were at a hostile point of no return, according to the film. “Bobby Brown and Robyn Crawford were like fire and ice. They hated each other,” Whitney’s former bodyguard, David Roberts recalled. “They’d battle for her affections. Bobby and Robyn had some physical altercations and there were times where he wasn’t always the winner. But then Whitney would always come and pour oil over troubled waters,” he continued. Omg.

After the intense drama and the end of the tour, Robyn picked up and left. “That was the downfall of Whitney,” her stylist, Ellin recalled. “Robyn was the person who was keeping her together.” Fast-forward a few years later, and Whitney was found dead in the bathtub of her hotel suite in the Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2012. Her cause of death was eventually determined to be an accidental drowning. However, an autopsy revealed that she had various drugs in her system.

The documentary was co-directed by Nick Broomfield and Rudi Dolezal, who often worked with Whitney throughout her career. In a discussion period after the film’s premiere, Rudi was asked his thoughts about Whitney and Robyn’s relationship. “I think that Robyn was probably the only person, at least that I met, who completely understood Whitney,” he said. “Whitney trusted Robyn 100 percent. She was her confidante and that was the source of the friction and dilemma Whitney was in with now having a husband.”

Whitney: Can I Be Me will be shown three times during the Tribeca Film Festival. It is also scheduled to air on Showtime in August 2017.

