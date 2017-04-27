Toronto Raptors Vs. Milwaukee Bucks Live Stream — Watch The NBA Playoffs Game 6

REX/Shutterstock

Game time! The Milwaukee Bucks will fight off elimination from the Toronto Raptors on Apr. 27th at 7pm during game 6 of the NBA playoffs. Catch this exciting game live online from BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Thon Maker, 20, for the Milwaukee Bucks needs to do more in this critical game 6 against the Toronto Raptors. The big man in the middle for the Bucks has been averaging in the low single digits in every category during the postseason. Milwaukee are down 2-3 and could be playing their final game of the season if they don’t get this huge win at home against a tough Raptors team. The NBA’s Eastern Conference is strong and the winner of this series will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the next round.

For the Raptors, DeMar DeRozan, 27, has been getting the job done all season long. The dude has been averaging over 27 points per game, up from his career average 19. Drake‘s favorite team has a firm lead in this series thanks to DeMar and can easily move onto the next round with a win in this road game.

In their last meeting, on Apr. 24th, the Raptors crushed the Bucks 118-93. The Raptors were able to slow down the offense of Milwaukee late in that game and hold the Bucks to only 20 points in the fourth quarter. If Toronto can continue to close out well, they should have no problem reaching the second round with the Cavs.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win this game? Will the Raptors continue to score at will and send the Bucks on vacation? Or can Milwaukee hold on for dear life? Let us know who you got in this game!

