NY Rangers Vs Ottawa Senators: Live Stream Game 1 Of The NHL Playoff Series

REX/Shutterstock

It’s on to the second round of the NHL playoffs for the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators, as game one of their series starts north of the border. We’ve got your way to watch via live stream when the puck drops at 7pm EST on Apr. 27.

What are the chances? The New York Rangers are facing another Canadian team as they march through the NHL playoffs. They just wrapped up a tough 4-2 first round series against the Montreal Canadiens and next up they play the Ottawa Senators. The Rangers haven’t had back to back playoff rounds against Canuck teams since back in 1937. The best of seven Eastern Conference semi-finals gets underway Apr. 27 so scroll down for the live stream details.

This could be a low scoring series considering the quality of each team’s goalies. The Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist, 35, is seeking his first Stanley Cup victory after playing all 12 of his NHL seasons with the club. His stellar defense against the Canadiens helped lift the team to their fifth second round playoff appearance in six years. The Senators’ Craig Anderson, 35, knows the Rangers well and was key in the team’s first round 4-2 series win against the Boston Bruins.

#Blueshirts locker room getting set in Ottawa! pic.twitter.com/R8iHJ6SgqB — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 27, 2017

Both teams fought so hard to get to the second round, as the four of the Senators games against the Bruins went into overtime, including a thrilling double OT battle in game five and the deciding game six that secured the series. The Canadiens proved to be a tough opponent for the Rangers as two of their games in the series went into OT.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this series, the Rangers or the Senators?

