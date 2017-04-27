Pittsburgh Penguins Vs. Washington Capitals Game 1 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

It’s deja vu as the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Washington Capitals in round two of the NHL playoffs for the second year in a row. We’ve got your live stream details for game one when the puck drops at 7:30pm EST on Apr. 27.

It’s the mother of all rematches as the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals meet up once again in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. In 2016 the Caps went in with high expectations, only to lose the series to the eventual Stanley Cup Champions. Now the two teams are back at it again, and we can expect some serious fireworks.

Washington finished atop the division in the 2017 regular season standings with Pittsburgh right behind them, so this promises to be an amazing series, with the Caps hoping at a chance for redemption. “We’re ready,” Capitals forward Marcus Johansson, 26, said. “We’re excited. We can’t wait to get going. We’ve worked hard for it. We’ve worked all year and all summer to get back into this position, and now we’re here.”

The Penguins blew past the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round, closing them out 4-1 in their series. The Capitals had a tougher task against a brutal Toronto Maple Leafs squad, and even though they secured their trip to the second round with a 4-2 series victory in their best of seven, five of the six games were decided in dramatic overtime wins.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this series, the Penguins or the Capitals?

