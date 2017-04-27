Manchester City Vs. Man United Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Game

REX/Shutterstock

The Premier League stakes are high for both Manchester City and Manchester United as they meet in their third derby of the season. We’ve got your way to watch the big game via live stream when the action kicks off at 3pm EST on Apr. 27.

Woo hoo, this is going to be HUGE! The two best managers in Premier League soccer will have their squads go head to head or the first time since September, as Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City goes up against Jose Mourinho‘s Manchester United. The last time the teams met up was back in Sept. 2016, when City won 2-1, and the old rivals are looking for a repeat.

City is just one point ahead of their rivals, sitting at fourth in the Premiere league and Pep wants to keep it that way. “They are good, good rivals, good quality, in good form. They’ve had big series without defeat in the Premier League. They have a lot of quality, history. We’re looking forward to the game,” he said. Man United hasn’t lost in the competition since Oct. 2016.

Missed Jose Mourinho's press conference? Here's a recap… pic.twitter.com/9DT1WplKhh — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 26, 2017

Ultimately both coaches have their eye on a bigger prize which is making it into the Champions League play. If City wins, they move into fourth place, and they could still sneak in if they won the Europa League. “If we finish fifth and they finish sixth and we are above them it means nothing,” Jose said. “If they finish third and we finish fourth they are above us, but it means a lot. This is not about Pep (Guardiola), this is not about City, it is about fighting for objectives. We want to play Champions League football and we still have two doors open.”

Both teams could be going at it without their most powerful weapons, as City’s David Silva, 31, is still questionable after leaving the team’s FA Cup semi-final loss to Arsenal on Apr. 23 with a hamstring injury. United will be without their star midfielder Paul Pogoba, 24, who Jose said would likely be sitting out the Derby after being played so hard all season.

