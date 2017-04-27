United Airlines & Dr. Dao Reach Major Settlement After Being Violently Dragged Off Flight

Courtesy of Instagram

We can finally put this wild story to bed. United Airlines reached a settlement with passenger Dr. David Dao on April 27, compensating him out of court for the injuries he sustained after being dragged off of their plane. But how much did he get?

It’s over, people! The internet erupted in outrage on April 10 when a video surfaced of a passenger being violently dragged off of an airplane because it was overbooked. That passenger, Dr. David Dao, 69, has been very outspoken about his treatment on the plane and how traumatized he was by the event. However on April 27, he finally reached a settlement with the massive airline.

A statement released by his attorney Thomas Demetrio says “Dr. David Dao has reached an amicable settlement with United Airlines for the injuries he received in his April 9th ordeal, which was captured on video and viewed worldwide. A condition of the settlement includes a provision that the amount remain confidential. Dr. Dao and his attorneys agreed to that condition.”

So unfortunately we may never know exactly how much he was given, but one thing’s for sure: it’s gotta be a lot! Enough to make Dr. Dao change his tune about the embattled airline and it’s CEO Oscar Munoz. “Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has,” the statement continued. “In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened, without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago. For this acceptance of corporate accountability, United is to be applauded.”

On the same day, United put several policy changes into effect to prevent another situation like this from happening again. The statement called Dr. Dao the “unintended champion” for these changes, “which will certainly help improve the lives of literally millions of travelers.”

