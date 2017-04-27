Tyga Enjoys Night Out With Kylie-Look-A-Like Jordan Ozuna — Moving On?

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

Mr. Movin’ on! Tyga’s got a new flame and she looks pretty familiar! The rapper was spotted out on a hot date night with Jordan Ozuna in LA on April 26! He had his arm around the brunette beauty and you have to see the cute pics!

Are Tyga, 27, and Jordan Ozuna dating? — That‘s what it looked like in THESE CUTE PHOTOS! The duo hit up Hollywood hotspot, Beauty Bar and Essex on April 26, and Tyga was all over Jordan in the cute snaps! And, how could you miss the pair, since Tyga was in head-to-toe, highlighter yellow.

Although Tyga and Jordan looked pretty cozy in the pics, she actually denied that she was dating the rapper on April 21.

Omg y'all I'm not dating tyga 😂😂😂 come on. — Jordan (@jiordyn) April 21, 2017

However, just four days later [April 25], she fueled the romance rumors with a mysterious tweet. “When you wanna wake him up but you realize that’s being really selfish… ughhhhhhhh,” she wrote. Interesting. We have to add that Jordan is an LA native, who may be a model, according to her Instagram.

So, the photos beg the question, is Tyga finally over Kylie Jenner? Well, maybe. Fans couldn’t help but point out that Jordan happens to resemble his reality star ex, 19. But, hey, whatever it takes to move on right? And, maybe Tyga’s just trying to put himself out there after Kylie was spotted out on multiple dates with rapper, Travis Scott, 24.

Kylie and Travis sat court-side at the NBA Playoffs on April 25 when the Houston Rockets pulled the W over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Then, just hours after the big game, they were spotted shopping together in Houston.

The lip-kit queen and her rumored new beau first sparked dating speculation at Coachella in early April. Fans apparently caught Kylie and Travis making out at the CA festival. And, although there’s no photo or video evidence of the supposed kissing, fans tweeted that they had witnessed the couple’s steamy PDA.

In case you forgot, Kylie and Tyga reportedly split around the beginning of March 2017. The split rumors started when Tyga was noticeably MIA from Kylie’s life — aka, he didn’t appear in any of her social media posts. Not to mention, the two hadn’t been spotted out together since March 13 when they spent time with her family.

