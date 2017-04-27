Travis Scott: Why He Likes Dating Kylie Jenner More Than ‘Wild’ Rihanna

Courtesy of PAPER Magazine /Sebastian Faena/Courtesy of NBA

Interesting! Months before linking up with Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott was romantically involved with Rihanna. On April 27 a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he prefers dating the makeup maven! Here’s why.

Travis Scott, 24, is really enjoying wooing Kylie Jenner, 19, especially after his experience with dating Rihanna, 29! Travis has no problem with the sexy songstress, but a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that it just feels more natural dating the younger entrepreneur.

“No diss to Rihanna, but he never liked her partying ways and how wild she was,” the insider explained. “Being with Rih was like sitting in the front seat of the car and holding onto the handles for dear life.” Oh my!

It turns out that Kylie is just more his speed. “Rih was always at 100 mph while Kylie coasts on cruise control at 55, a speed with which Travis is much more comfortable when it comes to a lady,” the source continued. “He and Kylie just vibe and it’s natural and he loves it.”

It definitely seems like Travis’ relationship with Kylie is simpler than it was with Rihanna. The “Needed Me” singer and he never confirmed their relationship, but were often spotted out partying, making out on the dance floor, and getting crazy. With Kylie, he seems to be having a more normal relationship, going on dates, spending time together, and proudly flaunting their relationship. It’s no wonder why these two go together so well!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Kylie is a better fit for Travis, or was Rihanna the one? Let us know!

