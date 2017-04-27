Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott ‘All Over Each Other’ During Houston Date — PDA Details

Following their date night at the Rockets’ NBA playoff game on April 25, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott continued to flaunt their love around Houston one day later — and they totally looked like a couple, according to eyewitnesses!

Kylie Jenner, 19, Snapchatted herself on a private plane leaving Houston on the evening of April 26, but before departing the city, she spent more quality time with her new man, Travis Scott, 24. The pair hit up The Galleria for some shopping, and even had Celine shut down so they could look around in private.

“They were holding hands and they were definitely all over each other,” an eyewitness at them all revealed to E! News. The outing comes just hours after the pair made a HUGE statement by sitting courtside at the Houston Rockets game, and Travis was even photographed with his hand on Kylie’s leg at one point!

The relationship between these two isn’t serious yet, but things definitely seem to be heating up pretty quickly. They were just first linked earlier this month at Coachella, and then seemingly confirmed the romance by making out at the festival one week later. Although there’s no photo or video evidence of the kissing, fans did catch them holding hands and several tweeted about witnessing their make-out.

Kylie has certainly wasted no time moving on from Tyga, 27, who she just split from in mid-March. Last time the pair broke up, in May 2016, she briefly rebounded with PARTYNEXTDOOR, so it’s not all that surprising that she already has a new man in her life this time around, even if it is just a casual thing. Plus, remember, the reality star has gotten back together with T plenty of times after a breakup, so don’t be shocked if this time apart doesn’t last long!

